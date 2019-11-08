|
Mary Elizabeth Locke
Mary Elizabeth Locke, 80 of Hubbard, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home. No local services are scheduled but her cremated remains will be placed on the Locke family plot in New Hampshire at a later date by her daughters.
Mary was born September 10, 1939 in Laconia, New Hampshire to Julian Fitzsimmons Locke and Dorothy Emily (Whitney) Locke and was a direct descendent of Captain John Locke, an early colonist from England who settled in New Hampshire around 1638. She was raised in New Hampshire before eventually migrating down to Texas.
Mary lived a most interesting life as over the years she worked as an accountant at Wal Mart, in the distribution business in New Hampshire and as a Go-Go Dancer and a music club manager in Galveston and Corpus Christi. She counted among her many friends in the music business Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, just to name a few. Mary was also mother-in-law to the prolific Texas songwriter, the late Townes Van Zandt, who was married to her oldest daughter, Jeanene Van Zandt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, David Locke; two sisters, Nancy Locke Sliwa and Sara Locke Belloir and son-in-law, Townes Van Zandt.
Survivors include four children, Jeanene Van Zandt of Smyrna, Tennessee, David Allen McIntyre of Colorado, Gary Eugene McIntyre of Texas and Mary "Mita" Pogue and husband, Mark of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, William Vincent Van Zandt, Katie Belle Van Zandt, Kari Pogue, Josiah Pogue and Diella Pogue; great-grandchildren, twins William Vincent Van Zandt II and Jackson Townes Van Zandt and Mikah Pogue; a brother, Frichard Dow of Hubbard and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members and countless friends.
