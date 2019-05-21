Mary Elizabeth Null Rogers



Corpus Christi - Mary Elizabeth Null Rogers — devoted mother, adored daughter and sister, beloved friend, and premier healthcare attorney — passed away on May 18, 2019, at 61 years of age. Elizabeth was brilliant, beautiful, poised, and tenacious. She was best known for loving and encouraging the people around her, disarming everyone she met with her kind spirit and effortless charm.



Along with her identical-twin sister, Margaret, Elizabeth was born to Harriet Dunn Null and William Marcus Null, Jr., in Wichita Falls, Texas, on June 26, 1957. Margaret and Elizabeth were always inseparable and completely devoted to one another. Elizabeth treasured her relationship with her mother, viewing her as a role model and guidepost in life.



Elizabeth's most cherished role and proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her son, Drew. She spent countless hours in bleachers across the country, cheering-on his baseball career. In May 2009, she was honored to perform the ceremonial "hooding" of Drew, as he graduated from law school. Six weeks before her passing, though she was very ill, nothing brought her more joy than sitting on the front row to witness the marriage of Drew to his wife, Marquel.



Elizabeth put her whole self into everything she did. She graduated third in her high school class at W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, and she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in three years with high honors, including Phi Beta Kappa. At age 30, while balancing motherhood, she went back to school to pursue her law degree at the University of Texas School of Law, graduating with honors. In her over twenty-five years of practicing law in Austin, Elizabeth became a decorated healthcare attorney, celebrated nationwide. She earned partnership status at the prestigious international law firm of Vinson & Elkins, where she led a team of healthcare attorneys.



Grieving the loss of Elizabeth are son, Drew Rogers and his wife Marquel; mother, Harriet Dunn Null; twin sister, Margaret Null Pletcher and her husband Tony; Barbara Null Horn and husband Chuck; niece and nephew, Lizzie and Hunter Braselton; close cherished cousins; and her loyal canine companion, Willie. Predeceasing Elizabeth were her father William Marcus Null, Jr., and brother William Marcus Null III.



Elizabeth's family deeply appreciates the support and care of Dr. John Edward Schulze, M.D.; Angel Bright Hospice; and her caregivers, Delma Escobar, Sylvia Flores, Dora Garcia, Christina Garza, Clarissa Nunez, and especially Alma Morgan, who became a close friend to Elizabeth at the end of her life.



Family and friends are invited to attend the burial service for Elizabeth at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd, at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. At 11:00 a.m., the family will hold a memorial service commemorating Elizabeth's life at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.



For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider Elizabeth's church, First Christian Church, or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at: multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 21, 2019