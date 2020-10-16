Mary Elizabeth Ramos



Corpus Christi - Mary Elizabeth Ramos (Martinez) was born on December 6, 1932 in Waco, Texas. As a youth in Corpus Christi she worked with Dr. Hector P. Garcia as he founded the American GI Form's first youth group. She graduated from Corpus Christi High School (now Miller) in1950. After marrying Jose E Ramos Sr. she devoted her life to raising her children, getting involved in their school activities attending church, and later opening her own business "Mary's Curio & Herb Shop". After retiring from her business she spent her later years enjoying visits from her children, grandkids and long talks with family.



She will surely be missed by all who loved and knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Jose E Ramos Sr., her sister Fanny Gonzales, and her brother Andrew Martinez Jr. She is surveyed by her five loving children, William "Billy" Ramos, Joe Daniel Ramos, Jose E "Zeke" Ramos Jr. (Lisa), David A Ramos, and Mary Christina Fox (Brad). Also surviving are ten grandchildren, Willie Ramos, Kelly Duncan (Tony), Fredrick (Freddie) Ramos (Cindy), Michelle Perez (Aaron), Celine, Zoe, Alexia Ramos, Aidan, Elam, and Declan Fox. Eight great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on October 21 at Guardian Funeral Home at 9am-11am. The Holy Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 11:15am at S.S. Cryril & Methodius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1pm at Rose Hill Memorial Park.



GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME (361) 853-0155









