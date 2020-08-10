Mary Ellen Donk & Arnold "Ole" Olson Jr.



After 75 years of marriage, Mary Ellen (Donk) Olson, 94, and Arnold "Ole" Olson Jr., 100, of Corpus Christi TX passed away peacefully within a week of each other Friday, July 31, 2020, at their home.



Mary was born on April 5, 1926, to Austin and Ellen Donk in Rocky Ford, CO. She was Salutatorian of her class at Rocky Ford High School in 1944. Mary was a congenial woman, fashionable and poised. Her hobbies included reading, completing crosswords, and jigsaw puzzles. She was admired for her intelligence and often completed activities that challenged her mind.



Arnie was the oldest of nine children born on June 2, 1920, to Arnold and Frieda Olson in Wahpeton, ND. He served his country as an Airplane Engine Mechanic during World War II. Arnold enjoyed time at his family's cabin on Ottertail Lake, MN. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and spent his later years ranching.



In college, Mary met and married "The One", a young Army Airforce soldier on April 25, 1945. Following his service, the couple moved back to Rocky Ford to run her family's Variety Store where they raised four children. They later moved to Corpus Christi where Mary served as Business Manager for her son Dr. Randall Olson's family dental practice.



The couple are preceded in death by many siblings, daughter Debbie and daughter-in-law Shauna. They are survived by daughter Linda Krugman (Larry), sons Arnold III and Randall Olson. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Aaron (Dawn), Nicole Hasty (Jerry), Daxton and Tyson (Carrie) Krugman, Cailey Donahoe (Ben), Kelsey, Buddy and eight great-grandchildren.



A special thank you to the kindness and care from the Kindred Hospice and Senior Helpers. A small memorial service honoring the couple will be held at a later date for family and friends.









