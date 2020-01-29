|
|
Mary Ellen Miller
Corpus Christi - Mary Ellen Miller, age 75, passed away the evening of January 26, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1944 to Katherine and Robert Barnes in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Mary Ellen was a natural caregiver. Her nursing career began at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. In 1970, she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse Degree from Ann Arbor Practical Nurse Education Center.
In 1975 she met and fell in love with her husband, Dr. David Arthur Miller. They were married in 1976. Soon after, Mary Ellen and David moved to Corpus Christi, Texas so David could establish his medical practice. In 1981, Mary Ellen decided to further her education, earning her Associate of Science in Nursing Degree from Del Mar College, Corpus Christi in 1985. She later earned both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. In 2004, she obtained her Gerontological Nurse Practitioner degree from the University Of Texas Medical Branch School Of Nursing in Galveston, Texas.
In January 2020, Mary Ellen retired from a twenty-six year career as a Professor of Nursing in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. She taught hundreds, if not thousands, of nursing students over the course of those twenty-six years. She left behind an indelible legacy of caring, kindness, and compassion. She would invariably cross paths with her former students.
Mary Ellen and David worked tirelessly together as caregivers, advocates, and educators in the community. They were among the founding members of the Coastal Bend AIDS Foundation, today known as the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation. The work they did facilitated public awareness and education, prevention, compassion, and empathy to a community in need.
Mary Ellen very much loved her family, and she had a most special bond with her grandchildren. She was devoted to her church family for some forty years, including serving as a Eucharistic Minister at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. She dedicated much of her life to help better the Coastal Bend Community in a volunteer capacity. She was a wonderful example of selfless compassion, and she will always be remembered for her service in the community and her devotion to family.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, Dr. David Arthur Miller, by her parents, Katherine and Robert Barnes, and her brother, John Barnes. She will be dearly missed by her children, John (Maria) Bianco, David Bianco, Joe (Kimberly) Bianco, Sara (Jason) Ryan. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Katherine (Austin) Breakfield, Felecia Bianco, Hannah Ryan, Olivia Bianco, Delaney Bianco, and Nicholas Ryan. Finally, she leaves behind sister Ann (Robert) Baker and brother Jim (Muriel) Barnes, her dear friend Stewart Jacoby, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary Ellen's family extends sincere gratitude to her "Sister", Annette Palomo, and her family for nearly forty years of tireless devotion.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at Seaside Funeral home, to be followed by the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Corpus Christi Cathedral on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow immediately in St. Joseph's Hall.
Donations may be made in memory of Mary Ellen Miller to the Texas A&M University College of Nursing Scholarship fund at 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412 or to the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation at 2882 Holly Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020