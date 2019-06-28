|
Mary Elma Munguia
Corpus Christi - Mary Elma Munguia, 74, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1945, to Reyes and Delia Gonzalez. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Miller High School in 1963. She married her husband of 53 years on November 5, 1965. She was retired from the Corpus Christi Independent School District. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her strength, determination, generosity and her loving devotion to her family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Reyes and Delia Gonzalez; her grandmother, Isabel Longoria, her uncle Luis "Bebe" Longoria and brother-in-law, Ernest Alatorre.
Mary is survived by her husband and best friend, Hipolito M. (Paul) Munguia; two daughters, Monica (James) Jacinto and Mercy (Val) Gonzalez; two grandchildren, Austin Gonzalez and Hailey Gonzalez; two step-grandchildren, Elisa Jacinto and Francisco (Kayla) Jacinto; one step-great-grandson, Sebastian (Jacinto) Arriaga; six sisters, one brother, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Rosary and Memorial Service will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 28, 2019