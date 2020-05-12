|
Mary Esther Quintanilla
Corpus Christi - Mary Esther Quintanilla, age 88, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi on September 27, 1931 to Santos and Eloisa Perez. Mary Esther graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1948. Her lifelong passion was fashion and cosmetology..... and she loved being glamorous.
On October 16, 1949, Mary Esther married the love of her life. Soon after she would start her career in cosmetology and enrolled at Stevenson's Beauty School. Her business started out small, with a small shop out of her house. This led to Mary Esther's Beauty Salon, her first storefront business in 1960, which also opened up other opportunities for her, as she became manager at Dillard's Beauty Salon. Together, Gilbert and Mary Esther, were involved in South Texas Mexican Arts Theatre, where they made many lifelong friends.
Mary Esther's combined eye for fashion and flair for entertaining, led to the opening of Tailor's Unlimited, Tuxedo & Suit Rentals, her jointly owned business with Gilbert. This became a one stop shop for weddings, quinceaneras & parties. After many years of running this business, Gilbert & Mary Esther closed their shop and retired in 2010. They wanted to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. Family was always first for Mary Esther and always gave her best. She was a loving, loyal and dedicated wife and mother.
Mary Esther is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Quintanilla, her infant son Gilbert Ospert Quintanilla, her parents Santos & Eloisa Perez and 2 brothers, Santos Jr. & Jesse. She is survived by her children, Mary Pat Greenberg (Dale Greenberg), Gilbert Quintanilla Jr. (Irma Quintanilla) and Ronald Joseph Quintanilla; 8 grandchildren, Catrina Quintanilla, Cazandra DeLosSantos, Bernadette Quintanilla, Ryanne Maiden, Traci Quintanilla, Tammy Cibrian, Justin Quintanilla and Ileahna Ramirez; 15 great-grandchildren, Ashley Lozano, Hunter Larsen, Sahara Quintanilla, Chloe Quintanilla, Christian Pena, Aidan Pena, Capri DeLosSantos, Annalee Maiden, Trayden Didier, Brantley Nelson, Cameryn Cibrian, Quinn Cibrian, Audrina Escobar, Rowan Escobar and Miles Ramirez and one brother, Ruben Perez.
Mary Esther loved her family with her whole heart and her family will miss her with our whole hearts.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020