Mary Evelyn Floerke
Taft - Evelyn Mary Floerke was born on September 27, 1925 to Jim and Emmittle Segura Fitch in Port Arthur, Texas.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters Mary Ella (Dutch) Mosely, Ruby (Forest) Sebastian, Hazel (Jack) Richard, Jeanette (Billy) Turnham, and three half-sisters Georgia Gaspard, Agnes Moore, and Anna Fitch.
She is survived by her beloved husband William A. Floerke of 71 years, brother Alton (Jim) Fitch, son William (Billy) Floerke Jr., two grandchildren Casey Marie Floerke and Benjamin Josepth Floerke, and great grandchild Penelope Lane Floerke.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center of Corpus Christi TX.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM -7:00 on Friday September 13, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Portland.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 12, 2019