Mary Evelyn (Chapman) Walker
Corpus Christi - Mary Evelyn (Chapman) Walker passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Savior on July 17, 2019. She was 89. Mary was born on July 24, 1929 to Wylie and Faye Boatright, in Itasca, Texas.
On March 9, 1956, she married Claude Chapman. Her life was devoted to raising their six children and maintaining their home. She was a loving mother, keeper of her home, and exemplified a Proverbs 31 woman. Claude passed away in 1989. Several years later, she married Frank Walker until his passing.
She is survived by her six children, Ronny Chapman (Camille), Carolyn Austin, David Chapman (Troy), James Chapman (Lysa), and Gaylon Chapman - all of whom live in Corpus Christi, Texas, daughter, Diana Chapman is of Boerne, Texas. Also, her 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Handy of Hillsboro, Texas, and Prince, her cat of many years.
The family would like to thank her caregivers: Elma Munoz, Letty Alaniz, Patsy Phillips, and Cimi Hospice for their love and care for her over the years.
Services will be privately held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 19, 2019