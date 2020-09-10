Mary Frances BondCorpus Christi - On August 12, 2020, Mary Frances Bond gained her heavenly wings as she slept peacefully. She was born on October 26, 1925. Months short of her 95th birthday we celebrate her contribution to life.Frances was a mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She loved her flowers and many times shared them with her neighbors. She was a retired ICU nurse and was a double breast cancer survivor from the 50's and 70's. Up until her 80's she was an active member of a bowling league at the Saratoga bowling lanes. Frances took great pride when she was recognized in the newspaper. She enjoyed square dancing in her 80's. To stay active the last few years she looked forward to her daily visits at the Lindale Senior Center where she met lots of people to socialize with.Mrs. Bond was a very independent, strong-willed and kind person that will be missed by many. She had a village of neighbors which included Jerry and Irene Franco, J.R. and Cindy DeLeon and Betty Rutherford, who embraced her and took responsibility of helping take care of her and her home. We loved her and always made time to help her.Thanks to the staff from Windsor Nursing Home for being there to care for her and most especially to Michelle from Windsor for being her "Angel".Mrs. Bond, up until her decline in health, was a parishioner at the Corpus Christi Cathedral and took great pride in attending mass. This little lady will be missed but know that she is in God's hands and is resting in peace with her deceased family members.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Seaside Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Seaside Memorial Park.