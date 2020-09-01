Mary Frances Sedwick
Bishop - Mary Frances Walker Sedwick, 98, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1921 in Pineland, Texas to J.B. and Bessie Stringer Walker. Known as "Fritz" to her family and lifelong friends, she moved to Kingsville in 1951 and married the man of her dreams, Jimmy Sedwick, in 1952. She worked at the Kleberg County Courthouse and later in the accounting department of King Ranch, Inc. She loved her painting and flowers, and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur James "Jimmy" Sedwick; daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Sedwick Gann; and five brothers J.B. Jr., Trent, Harvel, Clarence and Hugh Walker. She is survived by her son, A. James Sedwick Jr. and his wife Sharon of Corpus Christi, Texas; granddaughters, Dr. Whitney (Shawn) Driver of Oklahoma City and Hailey (Chris) McKenna of Oklahoma City; grandson Hans (Jen) Appel of Richland, Washington, as well as great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Olivia Driver. Mary also loved very much her "bonus" granddaughters and great grandchildren Lauren Cave (Dan Tucker) and Vanessa (Jason) Manners, Reid and Ford. The extended family includes many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 crisis, a private family ceremony will be held.
The family will be eternally grateful to the angels on earth with Villa South and Harbor Hospice for the love and compassion they have provided over the years. Donations may be made to The Purple Door, Foster Angels of South Texas, or your favorite charity
.
Arrangements by Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home.