Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church
Mary G. Herrera

Mary G. Herrera Obituary
Mary G. Herrera

Mary G. Herrera passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her children, Henry, Gloria (Balde) Debbie (Roger), and Michael(Belinda). Grandchildren, George, Margot, Gabriel, Lisa, Henry Jr., Kristin (Joe), Matthew, Brianna, Victoria, Lauren and Jordan. Visitation will begin at 5pm on Thursday, January 9 with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Memory Gardens Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10 at 2pm at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church and burial will follow.Legacy.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
