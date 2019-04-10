Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Mary Goff


1944 - 2019
Mary Goff Obituary
Mary Goff

Ingleside - Ingleside, Texas

Mary Elizabeth Goff, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was called to her eternal resting place and went to be with our Lord on April 7, 2019. She entered this world on October 1, 1944 in Shreveport, LA.

She was an active member of Crossroads Church in Aransas Pass. She was committed to her family, making sure they all knew they had her support to achieve their highest potential.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donavon and Lidia Derby and her in-laws, Orval and Jewel Goff.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Alfred Lee Goff ; sons, Orville Goff and Archie Goff all of Ingleside, TX; brother, David Derby of Denton, TX; eight grandchildren, Mille, Lee, Meg, Jimmy, Maddy, Robby, Jr., Sylvia; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Baron.

Private family services will be held.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
