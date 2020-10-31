Mary Grace KimuraCorpus Christi - Mary Grace Kimura, age 71, passed away October 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born January 13, 1949 to Maria Saenz-Montalvo and Jose Antonio Montalvo in Kingsville, Texas. She was raised in Kingsville, where she graduated from King High School in 1967. She then graduated from Texas A&I University Kingsville in 1971 with her Bachelor of Science in Education. She was employed by the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) as a bilingual 3rd grade teacher for Parkdale and later Calk Elementary school. There she received the Teacher of the Year Award and enjoyed the many third graders she taught throughout her 30 years of teaching.Mary married her husband, Calvin Kimura, of 21 years on December 24, 1998. Mary was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her love of animals including dogs, hedge hogs, hamsters, guinea pigs and ferrets. She enjoyed gardening and had many beautiful plumerias. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Saenz-Montalvo and Jose Antonio Montalvo.Mary is survived by her husband, Calvin Kimura; daughter, Debra Ann Canales Lopez; grandchildren, Darcy Grace, Rowan Andrew and Rylan Daniel Lopez; sister, Arabela Trevino; and brother, Xavier Montalvo.Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private mass.