|
|
Mary Helen Andrade
Corpus Christi - Mary Helen Andrade, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Gilberto and Matilda Gutierrez. She is predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters Beatrice Gutierrez, Gilberto Gutierrez Jr., Eloisa G. Ontiveros, Ramon Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez and Felipe Gutierrez.
She is survived by her daughter Blanche Andrade and granddaughter Esmeralda Ann Andrade; two sisters Julia Vela and Elvira Parish and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S. 19th St. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019