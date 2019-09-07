|
|
Mary Helen "Bee" Kidd
Corpus Christi - Mary Helen "Bee" born November 10, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas went to the Lord on September 5, 2019 at the age of 75. She is preceded in death by her parents Lester Earl and Mary Bruce, her daughters Kim Jauer and Faith Martinez.
She is survived by her loving husband Ronald W. Kidd, her son Marc Lanam (Jennifer) and daughter Lisa Steelhammer all of Corpus Christi, Texas. Bee is also survived by her brothers Larry Bruce (Christine) and Linton Savage (Jan); her sisters Margaret Seals, Ann Mayne, Laurie Wilson, Jere Savage, Leslie Hinojosa, and Jessica Carter (Mike); her grandchildren Elizabeth, Ryan, Brandon, Kelsey, Serena, Brianna, Paige, Jackson and Charlotte; her great grandchildren Nathan, Sarah; her great great grandchild Laila; and numerous extended family & friends.
Bee was incredibly creative and enjoyed her crafts and gardening. She will always be remembered for her strength, wisdom, and most importantly the love she had for her family and friends.
Please join us for a celebration of life Monday morning September 9, 2019 between 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation at 5922 Crosstown Access Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019