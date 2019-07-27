Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
1927 - 2019
Mary Hinojosa Obituary
Mary Hinojosa

Corpus Christi - On Friday, July 25 2019, Mary Hinojosa, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Mary was born in Odem, Texas on August 25, 1927. She is preceded in death by her father, Marcos Benavides, mother Francisca Benavides, son Rudy Beltran and six siblings.

Mary is survived by her husband, Daniel Hinojosa, sons Jimmy (Lisa) and Hector (Annie), daughter Debra Cortinas, daughter-in-law Becky Beltran; Grandchildren Rudy (Toni), Veronica (Danny) J.J., Steven (Sherry) Nicole (Ryan), Lesley, Anna, and Theresa; great grandchildren Troy, Trey, Tara, Tabitha, Matthew, Rosalie, Divya, Wyatt, and Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 27, 2019
