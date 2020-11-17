Mary Hobbs Guerra



Corpus Christi - Mary Hobbs Guerra, 74, went to be with our Lord on November 15, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1946 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Mr. & Mrs. Ray and Mabron Hobbs. She was a supervisor at First Data in Corpus Christi for many years. An Alabama girl by heart, anyone that knew her, knew of her love and passion for the game of football, Roll Tide. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



She is survived by her husband, Manuel Enrique Guerra, Jr.; her children, Michelle Shadrick, Sherrie Renee (Edward) Trejo and Michael Guerra; her siblings, Alice F. Wilson, Gay Nell Blalock, Ray S. Hobbs, Jr., Patricia Diane (Tom) Kerr, John. W, (Dianne) Hobbs, Billie Sue Mummah, and David Paul Hobbs. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Ashley Hughes, Aaron Villarreal, Shantel (Luis) Muzquiz, Manuel Guerra, Alexander McDonald, Michael Guerra, Jr., Ma Kayla Guerra; one great-granddaughter, Juliet Muzquiz as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store