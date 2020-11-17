1/1
Mary Hobbs Guerra
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hobbs Guerra

Corpus Christi - Mary Hobbs Guerra, 74, went to be with our Lord on November 15, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1946 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Mr. & Mrs. Ray and Mabron Hobbs. She was a supervisor at First Data in Corpus Christi for many years. An Alabama girl by heart, anyone that knew her, knew of her love and passion for the game of football, Roll Tide. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel Enrique Guerra, Jr.; her children, Michelle Shadrick, Sherrie Renee (Edward) Trejo and Michael Guerra; her siblings, Alice F. Wilson, Gay Nell Blalock, Ray S. Hobbs, Jr., Patricia Diane (Tom) Kerr, John. W, (Dianne) Hobbs, Billie Sue Mummah, and David Paul Hobbs. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Ashley Hughes, Aaron Villarreal, Shantel (Luis) Muzquiz, Manuel Guerra, Alexander McDonald, Michael Guerra, Jr., Ma Kayla Guerra; one great-granddaughter, Juliet Muzquiz as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Burial
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved