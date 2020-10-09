Mary Jeanne Baker



Mary Jeanne Baker loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Wonderful Friend, Mary Jeanne (Gee) Baker passed away October 4, 2020 in Corpus Christi at the age of 90.



Mary Jeanne Gee was born in Beaumont, Texas on February 17, 1930 to William Monroe Gee and Warner Waneda Francis Gee. Mom was the fifth child of seven, with four sisters and two brothers. Her youth was spent in the Piney Woods of East Texas in Palestine and Grapeland. Her family moved to Beeville during her high school years. In high school, she met a handsome young man, Duane Baker. The two fell in love and married shortly after her graduation on July 3, 1948.



Both Mom and Dad worked hard and started a family during the 1950's having three children, David Duane, Pamela Jeanne and Scott McNeill. After moving from Beeville for a time to Louisiana while Dad was working for Union Producing Company, they returned home to Beeville when Dad was transferred back. In the early '60s, Mom went to work for Drs. Scott McNeill, Ernest Miller and Howard Lancaster and a few years later Dr. Tom Stark, running their lab in the clinic. Mom thoroughly enjoyed those years working with the doctors and their patients.



Mom and Dad were always involved in whatever their children were involved in, whether it was baseball, football or Brownies or anything else. Mom was her kids' biggest advocate. She always encouraged them. Mom and Dad both enjoyed being Sunday School leaders for the Young Married Couples department at First Baptist Church.



Although Mom and Dad moved to Corpus Christi in 2003 in order to be closer to family, they always considered Beeville home and would return for visits with friends any chance they could.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers for Mom over the past few years. We especially want to thank Azucena Cueva and Michelle Hernandez with Assist Home Health for their loving care for both she and Dad, and more recently the wonderful team of nurses, therapists and caregivers at The Plaza at Mirador. Their care, compassion and love for Mom will always be remembered and appreciated.



Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Duane, after 71 years of marriage. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her father, mother, three sisters (Willie Waneda "Sister" Porter, Margaret Louise "Baby" Spence and Sara Alice Turner) and two brothers (Robert Francis "Buddy" Gee and Charles Paul "Sonny" Gee).



She is survived by her three children, David, Pam and Scott (Jeri); seven grandchildren, David Duane Baker, Jr. (Shawn), Desiree Ann Beene (Jeremy), Shara Jeanne McCray (Mike), Mallary Ann Mann (Sean), Dustin Scott Baker (Mandi), Ryan Michael Baker and Kristen Michelle Pickhartz (Eric); along with 14 great-grandchildren; and Mom's sister, June Beyer.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 11, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.



The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, with Rev. Billy Storms officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Dustin Baker, David Baker, Jr., Ryan Baker, Mike McCray, Austin McCray, Sean Mann and Eric Pickhartz.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Texas Children's Home.









