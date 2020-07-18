Mary Jo Sturm
Corpus Christi - Mary Jo Alderson Sturm, born July 28, 1937, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Mary Jo was born in Paducah, Kentucky to Joseph Vanard and Agnes Alderson. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1955. She then married Harold Dean Sturm, her high school sweetheart. Together they had many adventures while Harold served in the Air Force, living throughout the United States and Japan, all while raising three children. After 20 years of service in the military, Harold retired and together they embarked on another service, that to the Lord. Harold had been ordained into the ministry during his military career and after retirement they accepted the Lord's calling to Lindale Baptist Church in Corpus Christi in 1977. Mary Jo began working with First City and later Frost Bank in mortgage lending and new accounts. She had a vivacious personality and always strived to make people feel welcome and loved. She dedicated her life to serving her church family in several capacities. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Mary Jo was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children, Cristie (Bill), Harold Joseph, Dean Alan (Elma) and her sister, Judy Schenker (Michael). She especially loved her role as Mammaw to her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold and two sisters, Betty Fix and Peggy Adams.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at Sawyer George Funeral Home at 9:30 AM with the Reverend Orman Gwynn officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Jo's life. Burial will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410, (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
.