1/1
Mary Jo Sturm
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Sturm

Corpus Christi - Mary Jo Alderson Sturm, born July 28, 1937, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Mary Jo was born in Paducah, Kentucky to Joseph Vanard and Agnes Alderson. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1955. She then married Harold Dean Sturm, her high school sweetheart. Together they had many adventures while Harold served in the Air Force, living throughout the United States and Japan, all while raising three children. After 20 years of service in the military, Harold retired and together they embarked on another service, that to the Lord. Harold had been ordained into the ministry during his military career and after retirement they accepted the Lord's calling to Lindale Baptist Church in Corpus Christi in 1977. Mary Jo began working with First City and later Frost Bank in mortgage lending and new accounts. She had a vivacious personality and always strived to make people feel welcome and loved. She dedicated her life to serving her church family in several capacities. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Mary Jo was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children, Cristie (Bill), Harold Joseph, Dean Alan (Elma) and her sister, Judy Schenker (Michael). She especially loved her role as Mammaw to her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold and two sisters, Betty Fix and Peggy Adams.

Services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at Sawyer George Funeral Home at 9:30 AM with the Reverend Orman Gwynn officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Jo's life. Burial will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410, (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
09:30 AM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Burial
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sawyer-George Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved