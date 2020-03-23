|
|
Sister Mary Juliane Kuntscher, I.W.B.S
Corpus Christi - Sister Mary Juliane Kuntscher (Rosalie Marie), second of ten children (six daughters and four sons), was born January 12, 1937, to Frank John and Margaret Marie Remlinger Kuntscher in Vattmann, Texas and died peacefully in Corpus Christi, March 22, 2020.
Rose Marie studied under the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at Our Lady of Consolation School, second through eighth grades. She attended Riviera High School during her first three years, then transferred to Incarnate Word Academy, where she graduated in 1955 as Valedictorian. August 14 of that year she entered Incarnate Word Convent, professing first vows June 3, 1957, and perpetual vows August 14, 1960.
Sister's teaching experience included congregational schools and parish schools in the Brownsville and Corpus Christi Dioceses. Her summer catechetical efforts included Foresight for Youth in the Diocese of Brownsville; Bible Study Programs in Door County, Wisconsin; and the Migrant Program throughout Minnesota. In her later years, she served at the Mother Teresa Day Shelter in Corpus Christi and a year at Casa de Esperanza for children at risk in Houston.
Sister Juliane also served her community in local administration in both Brownsville and Corpus Christi. She also served on various congregational committees and offices, her last position being Secretary General from June 2008 to June 2016.
Completing sixty years of consecrated life, Sister Mary Juliane Kuntscher celebrated her 60th Jubilee of Religious Profession with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
A Memorial Mass can be scheduled for a later date when the celebration of public Mass is permitted.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Sisters Retirement Fund, 5201 Lipes Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78413.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020