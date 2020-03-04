|
Mary Katherine Byerly Davis
Corpus Christi - Mary Katherine Byerly Davis, 71, of Corpus Christi went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was born on January 31, 1949 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Maurice Ray Byerly and Charlotte McCown Byerly.
She was a fifth generation Texan and descendant of the original San Patricio colonists. Mary Katherine graduated from St. John's Catholic School in Robstown in 1967. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Texas A&I University-Kingsville in 1971. Upon graduating from college, she followed in her mother's footsteps and began her teaching career which lasted for 39 years. In her 39 years of teaching, she spent 32 of those years with Mathis ISD, where she gained many friendships over the years. Mary loved being involved in her grandchildren's lives from sports, to school functions, family trips, and holidays. She enjoyed being "Momo."
Mary Katherine was a member of St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, and she attended St. Mary's Catholic Mission as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Charlotte Byerly, and her son-in-law, Herman "Tre" Mackey III.
She is survived by one son, Bryan (April) Davis; three daughters, Sharla Davis (Jesus Estrada), Jennifer Davis (Brandon Bauer), and Megan Davis Mackey; two brothers, Daniel Byerly and James (Jennifer) Byerly; eleven grandchildren, Riley Davis, Dominic Estrada, Gavlyn Estrada, Kylan Willden, Kaylem Willden, Atlee Davis, Kiley Davis, Ryker Bauer, Colt Bauer, Peyton Mackey, and Maverick Mackey.
A rosary will be recited on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 7 PM at the Sawyer George Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in San Patricio, Texas with the Rev. Raju D. Thottankara as celebrant.
Interment will follow to the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in San Patricio.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Davis, Kerry Byerly, James Ryan Byerly, Jacob Byerly, Dominic Estrada, Jesus Estrada, Riley Davis, and Brandon Bauer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kylan Willden, Kaylem Willden, Atlee Davis, Kiley Davis, Ryker Bauer, Colt Bauer, Peyton Mackey, and Maverick Mackey.
To honor her memory and continue her mission of promoting education, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Mary Byerly Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund. Link to give is:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-byerly-davis-memorial-scholarship?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Checks can be made out to Mathis ISD and mailed to 602 E. San Patricio Ave, Mathis, Texas 78368 (Memo: Mary Davis Scholarship Fund)
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020