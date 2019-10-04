|
|
Mary Kathryn Miller Nelson Orrell
Mary Kathryn Miller Nelson Orrell passed into her heavenly home on September 30, 2019, at the age of 73 years 11 months, after a summer of strokes, pain, and surgeries. She died peacefully with her family and friends by her side in her final hours.
Kathy was born October 28, 1945 to Herbert and Addie Mae Miller. She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Flour Bluff Schools, graduating in 1964 with academic and athletic honors.
She married Kenny Nelson of Port Aransas and they had a beautiful and wonderful daughter, Kimberly. Kenny passed away suddenly in 1973, leaving her alone to raise this beautiful child. Her marriage to Douglas Orrell produced a handsome and devoted son, Eric Orrell.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Nelson Perkins (Troy), of Willis, TX; son Eric Orrell of Tacoma, WA; granddaughter Kathryn Perkins Pasche (Quinn) of Franklin, TN; grandson Collin Perkins of Willis, TX; sister Karen Miller Mosel (Mike) of Kyle, TX; sister Rosanne Miller Redman (Mike) of Corpus Christi, TX ; aunt Melba Miller Porter also of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also survived by her best friend and companion, Bob Wilson.
Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Flour Bluff at 3:00 PM.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 4, 2019