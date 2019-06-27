|
Mary L. DeGaish Buhidar
Corpus Christi - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Mary L. DeGaish Buhidar, on June 25, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Ranger, Texas on March 20, 1923 to Bady and Julia DeGaish.
Mary enjoyed a fulfilling life raising four children, working in the family businesses and volunteering in the community. She was kind and compassionate and had a passion for music, art, and reading. She loved to gamble and never met a slot machine she didn't like. She was a wonderful cook who often treated family and friends to Lebanese food, especially during the holidays when she made mamool and sambousek.
She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings; Vicki, Lorraine, Pauline, and Shaheen along with Edward Peter Buhidar, Sr.
Mary is survived by her children: Pam Buhidar, Edward (Valarie) Buhidar, Jr., Julie (John) Buhidar-Long, Chris (Janet) Buhidar, and "banished outlaw son" George Terry Harris. She cherished her four grandchildren: CJ, Trey, Evan, and Mary and her great granddaughter, Annamarie. She is loved and will be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you is extended to Margaret Luna for her loving care of Mary for over three years.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 27th, from 6 to 7 PM at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 PM that same evening. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 2 PM at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with the burial immediately following the service at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to or PeeWee's Pet Adoption.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019