Corpus Christi - Mary Lea (Hubbard) Wersonick went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at the age of 92. Mary Lea was born to Floyd T. Hubbard and Nannie K. (Spear) Hubbard on September 27th, 1926 in Panhandle, Texas. Mary Lea and Ralph Wersonick married on March 19th, 1944 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and then moved to Panhandle, Texas. Their daughters, Marsha and Kathleen, were born in Amarillo, Texas.



She lived in Panhandle for about seventy-six years. Mary Lea was a beloved member of the Assembly of God church in Panhandle, Texas. In 2003, she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, where she resided until her passing. She attended Bethel Assembly of God since she moved to Corpus Christi and had many loving friends in the congregation.



Mary Lea was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She enjoyed card games with family and activities with her church. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and service to the Lord.



In her earlier years, Mary Lea was an active participant in her church in Panhandle. At various times she taught in the youth ministry, adult Sunday School classes and assisted in the music ministry. She loved gardening and spent many hours working in the yard.



Relatives she will see at her glorious homecoming in Heaven are her husband, Ralph Wersonick, her parents, Floyd and Nannie Hubbard, her granddaughter, Marcy K. Molone, great granddaughter, Hannah Westall, her siblings, Donald Hubbard and Kenneth Hubbard.



Mary Lea is survived by a sister, Darlene Hubbard Sparks, her daughters; Marsha Cavin and Kathleen Pratt, three grandchildren; Anedrea Hodges, Marlo Ondrej and Joel Pratt, twelve great grandchildren; Ashlee, Jordan and Abigail Molone, Madelynn, Michael and Matthew Pratt, Jordan and Justin Hodges, Erin Dill, Robert Westall, Courtney and Camryn Riley, two great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.



A Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God. Interment will be held at The Palms Memorial Garden in Portland, Texas. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 27, 2019