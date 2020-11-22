Mary Leal



Corpus Christi - Mary "Lila" Leal passed away at the age of 79 on November 18, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was very loving, kind, caring, understanding and compassionate. She loved and cared for everyone. Her family meant everything to her. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, comadre and a true friend to all that knew her.



She loved sitting out in the sun while she made Bar-B-Q. Also always making sure the surrounding neighbors received of Bar-B-Q. Mary loved taking drives down Ocean Drive. She enjoyed playing the piano and especially playing the accordion. She loved to gather with her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers and brothers-in-law, sisters and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces on the weekends where they would all play an instrument and sing along together. Mary enjoyed spending time at the Leal Ranch with her husband, children, grandchildren and family members. She enjoyed traveling, especially loved to visit San Antonio Riverwalk, The Mercado at the Riverwalk and Brecken Ridge Park.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Soliz, Rosita Soliz, brothers, Jesus S. "Chuy" (Juanita), Demetrio S. (Clarita), Manuel S. "Meme", Antonio S. "Tony", sisters, Candelaria S. DeLeon "Lala" (Allen), Hortencia S. Capetillo "Tencha" (Pedro), Rosa S. Gonzales (Armando), Juanita S. "Janie" (Fred) Enriquez, brothers-in-law, Ovidio Leal, Rudy Leal, sister-in-law, Beatrice Leal.



She is survived by her sister, Yolanda S. Duda, beloved husband of 62 years, Eleazar G. Leal, children, Eleazar Leal Jr., Ronnie Leal, Corina Leal (Angel), Rudy Leal, Linda Leal DelaGarza (Mario), grandchildren, Nichole Leal (Eric), Robert "Ryan" Barrera, Brandon Leal (Idalia), Ross DelaGarza, Lauren Leal, Ryan Benavidez, Zachary Doubrava, great-grandchildren, Kalynn Sandoval, Gabriel Sandoval, Zoey Leal, sisters-in-law, Ramona Soliz, Lupe Soliz, Enedina Leal Infante (Enrique), Linda Leal Villanueva (Robert), Ida Leal (Danny), Lala, brothers-in-law, Elfego Leal Jr., Daniel Leal (Diana), Jimmy Leal, O'Shay Beamon (Brian), Tracy Benavidez, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and God children whom she loved very much. Mary was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.



Visitation will be from at 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.









