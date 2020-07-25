Mary Linda Ayala



Mary Linda Ayala, born March 15, 1956, was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, godmother and friend to many. Mary took her last breath July 15, 2020 at 6:15 AM in Corpus Christi, Texas at age of the 64 due to COVID-19 complications.



Mary was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas where she finished school at Foy H. Moody High School. She married in 1972 and moved to Killeen, TX where she lived for 6 years before she moved back to her hometown to raise her children. Mary worked various jobs throughout her young life. She worked in the banking industry for over 17 years while her kids were in school. Once she left the banking industry she opened up her own Bar called Diamond Eyes.



Mary loved the Dallas Cowboys, jewelry, cooking and making crafts. Her favorite pastimes included listening to music, playing pool, gambling, traveling, dancing, bingo and shopping. Mary knew how to enjoy life.



Mary was cared for with unconditional love by Rufus Rivera and their bird, Fina. Mary was a loving mother of three children; David Mesa, Liza Deleon and Darlene Mesa. She is also survived by her siblings: Irma Carrillo, Paul Ayala, Leticia Garcia Ayala, Rosie Vasquez, Moose Ayala. She also had 15 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.



She is preceded in death by: her parents Henry and Clara Ayala; ex-husband, David Mesa Sr.; her brother Henry Ayala Jr. and grandson Andrew Munoz.



Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3423 Rojo St, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:00am. Interment will be at Memory Gardens 8200 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 at 10:30 am.









