Mary Loretta "Maryla" Vatzlavick Pavelka-Peebles
Corpus Christi - Mary Loretta "Maryla" Vatzlavick Pavelka-Peebles, 83, of Corpus Christi, Texas was surrounded by loved ones as she took God's hand on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 and went to Heaven. She was born February 12, 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Victor and Loretto Robinson Vatzlavick. Maryla grew up in Banquete, Texas and worked in her parents grocery store, Vick's Grocery. She and her late husband, Benny, opened Benny's Market and then the Curiosity Shop in Robstown, Texas. She retired as the Chief Financial Officer of Texas Ag Finance. Everyone who knew her were blessed to be loved by a true earth angel.
Maryla was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Loretto Vatzlavick; her late husband, Benny Pavelka; her sister, Virginia Rainosek, and her brothers-in-law, Cal Stone and Alvin Peebles.
Survivors include her husband, Albert Durward "Woody" Peebles; her children, Mike (Tina) Pavelka, Patti (Kevin) Pfiester, Benji (Marna) Pavelka, Lauri (Donnie) Wright, Ann Marie (Bobbin) Afflerbach; her step-sons, Darcy (Lori) Peebles, Jerry (Mandi) Peebles and Tracy (Ana Mary) Peebles; her brother, Bubba "Vic" (Marguerite Ann) Vatzlavick; her sister, Annie "Ann" Stone; her sisters-in-law, Enel Stewart and Georgie Zidek; 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family present will be from 6 P.M. until 7 P.M. with the Rosary recited at 7 P.M. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Panackal as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Pavelka, Ryan Brookfield, Cody Pfiester, Sean Pavelka, Caplyn Pavelka, Justin Wright, Benjamin Wright, Buddy Wright, Ian Afflerbach, Mason Peebles, Clint Peebles, Brandon Peebles and Niles Peebles.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019