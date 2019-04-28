|
Mary Lou Russell
Corpus Christi - Mary Lou Russell was born July 6, 1927 and passed away on April 22, 2019. She was the daughter of Albert and Louise Ocker Till. She was married for 50 years to Robert "Bob" Russell and they had three children: one son, Bob (Linda) Russell and two daughters, Weezie and Barbara Russell. She had three grandchildren: Brent, Brett, and Elizabeth Russell. She also had four grandchildren: Trevor, Tyler, and Mackenzie Russell, and Alexandria Miller, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
She had one brother, A.E. "Jimmie" Till and two sisters, Dorothy Dodson and Anita Neyland.
Mary Lou graduated from I.W.A in 1945 and attended Del Mar College. She worked at Southern Alkali, PPG, and American Chrome and Chemical from which she retired in March 1994. After her retirement, she and Bob moved to Port Aransas where they lived for several years before moving back to Corpus Christi. Mary Lou greatly enjoyed her daily walks on the beach and her time playing cards with her family.
We would like to thank Mary Garcia and Rev. Gwen Jennings with Nurses on Wheels, Inc. for the love and care they gave Mary Lou.
Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who always put God and family above everyone else.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Helena of the True Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
