Mary Lou (Davidson) Simmons
Corpus Christi, TX
Mary Lou Simmons, age 75, passed away on February 23, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mary Lou was born on July 7, 1943, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Russell and Helen (Williamson) Davidson. Mary Lou retired from Tuloso-Midway Independent School District after many years of service. She enjoyed cheering on her grandchildren in their various activities. The highlight of her day was playing with her great granddaughters and getting to meet her great grandson. She also looked forward to visiting with her neighbors and playing bunco with the ladies.
She was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her husband Ronald Simmons and by her parents, Helen and Russell Davidson.
Mary Lou is survived by daughters Debbie Miller (Don) of Webster, Texas and Brenda Wright (Rob) of Robstown, Texas, her sons, Michael Simmons of Friendswood, Texas and Todd Simmons of Violet, Texas. She has seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
The Funeral service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our website at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 26, 2019