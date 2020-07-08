1/1
Mary Moreno Flores

Mary Flores passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 80. Mary was born in Corpus Christi to the late Celestino and Marina Moreno.

Mary was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and loving partner. Mary was loved and cherished by all of her family and friends for many reasons. She always remembered special occasions in everyone's life and she always took care of her family. Mary was known for her outgoing, fun personality, organizing family gatherings, her amazing sense of style, playing shuffleboard at the American Legion with Willie cheering her on, and her love of margaritas.

Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Martha Alicia Flores. She leaves behind her family to cherish her memories, sons, Homer (Cynthia) Flores, Steven (Jennifer) Flores and Michael (Stacey) Flores, grandchildren, Steven, Victoria, Eric, Alicia, Jenna, Isabelle, and Michael, special partner in life, Willie Eden, sisters, Josephine (Arthur) Cano and Mary Magdalena Morales.

Private services will be held at a later date.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
