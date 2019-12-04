|
|
Mary Patricia Stanley
Portland - Mary Patricia O'Dowd Stanley (Patricia) passed from this life on November 30, 2019, at her home in Portland, Texas, after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Patricia was born on May 12, 1951, to Mary and Thomas O'Dowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Along with her family, Patricia relocated to Houston, Texas, in 1963. She graduated with a BA in Geography from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Patricia met her husband, Carlton H Stanley (Buddy), at Southwest Texas State, and they were married on August 13, 1972, in Houston, Texas. Post-graduation, Patricia and Buddy relocated to Portland, Texas, to begin their careers. Patricia was a career Petroleum Land Man. She was self-employed for many years. Patricia was an in-house Land Advisor for EOG Resources thirteen 13 years. A career highlight was working the Eagle Ford Shale Play. She was well known and respected as a professional and a leader. Patricia was a member of Professional Organizations in her field of expertise, and she mentored countless others in her chosen profession. Patricia's faith was at the center of her life, and she was an active, faithful church member at St. Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Thomas O'Dowd. She is survived by her husband, Buddy, precious pets Lily Mae and Skipper and her 5 brothers - Thomas M (Vivian); Martin J (Merry); Michael A (Mary Ann Francis); Terrance (Harriet) and David (Connie Brewster). Patricia is also is survived by her Sister-in-Law Carolyn Thomas (Windell), as well as cherished nieces and nephews: Amanda, Meaghann, Erin, Molly, Zachary, Katy, Jamie, Trevor, Katie, Stephanie and Connor.
Patricia's friends and family are invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday, December 14, at Saint Christopher's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Portland for a 2 pm service officiated by The Rev. Ripp Hardaway. In lieu of flower offerings, the family suggests donations to the ALS Association of Texas, San Antonio office: 4939 De Zavala Road, Suite 105, San Antonio, TX 78249.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019