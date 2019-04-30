|
Mary Pennington Akin
Corpus Christi - Mary Pennington Akin died peacefully in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday evening the 26th of April, 2019.
She was born on the 10th of March, 1935, in Lyford, Texas, to Edgar Pennington and Onie Mae Marsh Pennington.
In October of 1953, at the tender age of 18, she married John "Johnny" F. Akin Jr., a union that would last 57 years and produce one child, Steven Michael.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harold Pennington and Billy Pennington; her sister, Wanda; and her husband, John F. Akin Jr.
She is survived by her son, Steven Akin of Austin, TX.
Mary and her husband lived in Odem, TX from 1961 until 1978.
In addition to raising their son, Steven, Mary was a regular church attendee at the Odem Church of Christ. Mary had many friends and acquaintances around Odem. Mary was known to be warm and friendly and she would drive by and visit those friends frequently.
Mary was employed at PPG Industries plant in Corpus Christi as a Chemical Laboratory Tech for a few years in the 1960's and then later in the 1970's, she was employed to conduct similar work at Celanese Chemical in Bishop, TX.
At time of retirement, Mary and her husband moved to East Texas for a few years and later relocated to Temple, TX.
In 2014 Mary moved into The Villa South Assisted Living in Corpus Christi, TX.
Mary's remains will rest at the Evergreen Cemetery in Odem, TX.
She was a lady of traditional values, a devoted Christian, wife and mother who loved her God and family foremost.
She will be missed by many, but survived by her love of God and people.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 30, 2019