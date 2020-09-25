Mary Rachel (Davison) Meador



A VIRTUOUS WOMAN- "Moral Excellence; Godly Wisdom & Strength"



Her Husband's heart trusted her, and her children blessed her.



Was born April 29,1938 to Clara Williams and Bennie Davison Sr. in Corpus Christi Texas. She accepted the LORD JESUS CHRIST at an early age. She departed this side of life September 23, 2020 after a long illness.



December 4, 1955 James R. Meador Jr. took Mary R. Davison to be his wife. They were married 57 years when the LORD called him home in 2012. Six children were born from this union: Janice Marie, Stanford Dean, Kim Denise, Gwendolyn Kay, Tracey Lynn, and James Reves III.



Dr. Mary Meador was a confident woman of God who looked to HIM for strength and wisdom. She embraced a good challenge and welcomed each struggle as an opportunity to grow stronger and closer to GOD. She was cause-driven, strong-minded, and soft-hearted. She loved children and honored her elders!



She leaves to cherish many precious memories and to continue her legacy, her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren: Janice & George Washington Sr. (George Lee Jr.) & Jacqueline Washington-George III, Jackson, & Jaden); (James Robert & Annette-James Jr., Logan, Kiara Lynn, & Kora); (Jonathan & Jessica); Stanford & Debora Meador (Sara & Danielle), Kim D. Meador, Gwendolyn Pettis; (Richard Pettis-Sheria & Jax) Ronald Pettis-Jalen, Azariah, & Aja); Tracey L. Mayberry (Taylor & CarLynn), and James R. III & Lupita (James R. IV, Justin, & Joseph); One brother, Bennie Davison Jr.



Mary is preceded in death by both parents, a brother, and her Husband.



Graveside Service: September 30, 2020, 11:00 am, Coastal Bend State Veteran Cemetery, 9947 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410



SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE UNITY CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1207 Sam Rankin St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401









