Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
More Obituaries for Mary Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Renaud Hernandez


1926 - 2019
Mary Renaud Hernandez Obituary
Mary Renaud Hernandez

Corpus Christi - Mary Renaud Hernandez, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1926, to Pedro and Micaela Renaud, in San Perlita, Texas.

Mary was a loving mother that enjoyed needlepoint, sewing and her pets. She retired from HEB.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; siblings, Jose Luis Renaud, Estella Adame, Celia Maldonado, Carmen Chapa, Lillie Mireles, Maria Viola Renaud, Raymond Renaud and Robert Renaud.

Mary is survived by her son, Jesse P. Ydunate; siblings, Viola Ydunate and Herman (Dora) Renaud; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thanks the staff at Cimarron Place.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
