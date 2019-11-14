|
|
Mary Renaud Hernandez
Corpus Christi - Mary Renaud Hernandez, 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1926, to Pedro and Micaela Renaud, in San Perlita, Texas.
Mary was a loving mother that enjoyed needlepoint, sewing and her pets. She retired from HEB.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; siblings, Jose Luis Renaud, Estella Adame, Celia Maldonado, Carmen Chapa, Lillie Mireles, Maria Viola Renaud, Raymond Renaud and Robert Renaud.
Mary is survived by her son, Jesse P. Ydunate; siblings, Viola Ydunate and Herman (Dora) Renaud; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to thanks the staff at Cimarron Place.
