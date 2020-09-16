Mary Rose GarciaCorpus Christi - Loving Wife, Sister, Mother and Friend passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, the day of the Resurrection of our Lord at 3:00 a.m. known as the Holy Hour in the Catholic faith to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ our King.Mom, was 85, and had suffered some heart and stroke issues over the past 10 years, but in her true spirit would always tell us, No, I am not ready to pass on.She was born in Mercedes, Texas and was born into a family of 6 children. Her parents were Emilia Handy Solis and Lazaro Guzman Solis. As a little girl, she loved the ranch, she loved going to her grandparents' house to watch the calves and goats at play. Growing up in Mercedes, Texas, a small town, on a warm evening at a neighborhood Woodmen of the Word dance, she met Amador C. Garcia. When my father saw her, he said, "That is the prettiest girl I have ever seen." They went on to be married and shared their lives for 61 years. Mom was active in 4-H, FFA, was a cheerleader at Mercedes High School, and was sponsored by 4-H and FFA to be their contestant in the Cover Girl Queen Pageant for the Rio Grande Valley Stock Show, which even today, is the talk of the Valley for young and old. They courted throughout high school, and continued while my Dad attended college at the University of Texas at Austin.Mom upon graduating high school, quickly entered the workforce and began working at the Harlingen Air Force Base. She became the main breadwinner for her family helping her parents raise the younger twins and moving forward with her career.Mary Rose, as my father called her, married our Father on Thanksgiving Day, 1958, with my dad still having one more semester to complete at UT Austin. Upon his graduation, Dad entered the US Army as an officer and my Mother left the Valley to begin her new life with her Husband.As a young woman from Mercedes, Mom joined our Father in a lot of adventures. She went to Germany with dad, helped support him at the University Of Texas School Of Law, helped him begin his legal career and his law firm business, Amador C. Garcia, Attorney and Counselor at Law, P.C. and lots of U.T. football games in Austin.During my mother's lifetime, she was the cornerstone of our family. Her own education is impressive, she earned her high school diploma from Mercedes High School, a P.H.T, was awarded to mom from the University of Texas School of Law in Austin for putting hubby through law school. She worked with the Corpus Christi Independent School District as a Paraprofessional at Lozano Elementary School until her retirement. She also was the love and support for all her children and their academic accomplishments. Our mother helped us earn degrees from Texas and beyond, a medical Doctorates degree, a few more Juris Doctorate degrees, an LL.B, a few Master's Degrees, lots of licenses including the patience to teach us all to drive and the patience to tolerate dad's bad driving.She was witty, funny, quick with numbers, and an amazing cook and baker. She made the best enchiladas and her desserts will be missed. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite holidays, since she loved having family at her home surrounding her.She was devoted to her prayers and the Blessed Mother, and still encourages us to recite the blessed rosary daily and read the bible.She leaves her family with many sweet memories, and she never was a burden to any of us. Both her parents have predeceased her as well as her oldest sister, Teresa, who died at 9 months from the flu and her sister Delia Nelly who died at the age of 13 from kidney cancer. She leaves behind her siblings: Lazaro G. Solis (Alice) of Sherryland, TX, twins Ben Solis (Rosie) of Houston, TX and Gloria Solis (Atanacio) of Mercedes, TX; and four children: Dr. Jose Roen Garcia (Eva) of San Antonio, TX, Deborah Rose Garcia (Doug) of Rockport, TX, John David Garcia (Diana) of Grapevine, Texas and Delia Marie "Shelly" Garcia of Dallas, TX. Our mother leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Barbara Munoz (Dr. Eli Munoz), Tricia and Victoria Luna, Veronica Rose and John Matthew Garcia, Julian Joseph, Christian Thomas, Adriana Lucia, William Atticus, Shelby Jackson and Siena Marie Ritch and one great-granddaughter, Alizandra Zarai Munoz or Zaza for short.Late Saturday night when Siena Marie was face timing with her Mima, she told her, "I love you so much grandma. Go on and be with Jesus, he is going to give you a new heart." Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter were a blessing to our mother and she loved them dearly. That is when God came down and took her in his arms into his kingdom.Mom was a strong believer in Adoration of our Holy Lord ever present in the Blessed Sacrament. She would sit in the midst of our Lord daily, and just as He promised those who pray and are devout along with our greatest advocate Mother Mary, Mom died peacefully, and comfortable and with her loved ones with her.We thank all of Harbor Hospice of Rockport, Texas for giving us so much support as we cared for our mom at home. They were invaluable support for us, as we were able to enjoy family dinners again and family visits, and care for our beautiful mama.Please make donations to Harbor Hospice at 400 Enterprise Blvd. Suite C Rockport, Texas 78382. Donations may also be made to the Blessed Sacrament Chapel on 4103 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78411 for the love, support, hope and comfort that the Pink Sisters give to all of us with constant prayer.A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78412 with a Mass following the Rosary. Due to COVID-19 the church has limited seating of 150.