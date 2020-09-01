1/1
Mary Ross
Mary Ross

Corpus Christi - Mary Evelyn Ross, 98, of Corpus Christi passed away August 29, 2020. She was born in Copeville, Texas on June 17, 1922 to George Madison Hall, Jr. and Ruth Foster Hall. She married Earl Ott Ross on March 28, 1943 in Greenville, Texas. Mary worked for the State of Texas Department of Human Services and retired in 1982. She was a longtime member of Parkdale Baptist Church and later Community of Faith Baptist Church. She had a passion for card-making and crafts, genealogy and most of all, her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughters Karen Elikan of Reno, NV and Kathy (Ken) Hannam of Corpus Christi, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. September 2nd at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community of Faith Baptist Church.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
