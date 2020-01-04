Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mary Salgado Garza


1943 - 2020
Mary Salgado Garza Obituary
Mary Salgado Garza

Corpus Christi, TX - Mary Salgado Garza, age 76, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1943 to Refugio and Josefa Salgado in Allenfarm, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ramon Salgado and granddaughter, Crystal Garza.

Mary is survived by her husband, Enrique V. Garza; children, Letecia Garza Villa, Henry (Teresa) Garza, Esmerejilda (Robert) Cosper, Edward (Margie) Garza, Larry (Carmen) Garza and Christina (Edward) Nunez; siblings, Anita Garcia, Elida (Doroteo) Quintanilla, Guadalupe (Emilia) Salgado, Refugio (San Juana) Salgado Jr. and Josefa M. Salgado; 27 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Garza family may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
