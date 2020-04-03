|
|
Mary Sophia Riggs
Boerne - Mary Sophia Riggs passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born to Alexander Jefferson House and Mary Ellen (Choate) House in Rising Star, Texas, on May 10, 1921. After the sudden death of her husband, Henry Clevis Riggs, Mary was faced with raising her two children alone. She returned to college and earned a teaching degree. She retired from Calallen ISD in Corpus Christi after teaching 30 years. She loved her family and enjoyed seeing them. Mary's favorite past times were sewing and working in her yard. She was always a hard worker. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Henry Clevis Riggs; sister, Dena McNutt (Eddie); and brother-in-law, Presley Adams; and her two brothers, A.J. House (Arlena) and Joe Ed House (June). She is survived by her children, Judy Hodgkins (Danny) of Boerne, TX, and son, Charles Riggs (Sara) of New Braunfels, TX; four grandchildren, Mindy Sooter (Monty), Owen Riggs (Diane), Jenni Schwirtlich (Brad), and Bradford Hodgkins (Jocelyn); and great-grandchildren, Garrett Sooter, Will Sooter, Zoe Sooter, Chloe Riggs, Abigail Riggs, Justin Schwirtlich, Evelyn Schwirtlich, and Ruby Hodgkins. She is also survived by her sister, Bobbie Adams of Richland Springs, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Richland Springs Cemetery, Richland Springs, TX. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020