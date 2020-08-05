Mary Soto ZarateCorpus Christi - Mary Soto Zarate, age 89, passed away July 30, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1930 to Gilbert and Margarita Soto in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Roy Miller High School. She was employed by the City of Corpus Christi.Mary was married to her loving husband Damacio Zarate and together they had three children. She was a loving wife and mother. Mary will always be remembered for her dedication to her faith and the Corpus Christi Cathedral where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.Mary is preceded in death by her husband and parents. Left to cherish her memories are her sister Dahlia Schatz, daughters Mary Elizabeth Williams and Cindy Brown, son Gary and wife Patricia Zarate, granddaughter Linda Cano, grandsons Robert Cano, Michael Buitron, William Zarate and Benjamin Zarate and great-granddaughters Sophia Cano and Emily Cano.An inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park.