Matilde Mayorga
Kingsville - Mrs. Matilde Rodriguez Mayorga, age 76, entered eternal rest on March 11, 2019, in Kingsville, Texas. Matilde was born on Dec 10th 1942 in Weslaco Texas, to parents Jesus Rodriguez and Albesa Rodriguez. She was employed at Dons Cleaners for more than 30 years. Matilde was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother. She married Macario G. Mayorga in 1962 and the couple had 4 children together, including 5 grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Martins Catholic Church and Mutualistas Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed BINGO!, dancing, and the Dallas Cowboys. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving, caring and generous person with an everlasting beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents Longino & Albesa Acuna, and siblings Maria Vela, Oscar Rodriguez, and Olga Maria Sanchez.
Matilde is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Macario G. Mayorga; her sons, Macario R. Mayorga Jr. (Teresa), of Kingsville. George Mayorga, of San Marcos, John Mayorga (Sylvia), of Katy, and daughter Anna Marie Locher (Jeff) of Leander. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Anthony G. Locher, Devin B. Locher, Judy Matilde Mayorga, Joshua J. Mayorga, and Lucas M. Mayorga.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Martin's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Tanya Boyd from Visiting Angels and Mrs. Elda Perez and the Perez family for their care of Matilde in her final days. The family would also like to thank the staff from Christus Spohn Shoreline, Spohn South and their staff, and Doctors Reginal Staff as well as Dr. Jack Cortese, Devita staff and nurses.
Services have been entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary at 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville TX 78363.
