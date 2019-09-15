|
Matthew William Moody
Robstown - Matthew William Moody, age 31, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born December 22, 1987 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Michael William Moody and Elma Moody.
He was preceded in death by his wife,Teresa Lynn Moody.
He is survived by his beautiful daughters, Marilyn Renee Moody and Emily Sue Moody; father, Michael William Moody; mother, Elma Moody; sister, Vanessa Moody Alvarez (Manuel); brother, Michael William Moody II; grandmother, Sue F. Moody. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Matthew was raised in Bluntzer, Texas and graduated from Banquete High School. He worked at his family-owned restaurant, Franks Spaghetti House, for many years. He will always be remembered for his laughter and his boyish smile. Matthew will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M at Sawyer George Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in San Patricio, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019