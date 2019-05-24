|
|
Mattie Jane Frazier
Sinton - Tuesday,May 22,2019 Mattie Jane Hillegeist Frazier passed away at the age of 93.
She was born in West Virginia in 1926.Her hobbies were quilting,square dancing, camping and playing cards with friends.She was very active at the First Baptist Church in Sinton.She worked at the San Patricio County Electric Co-op until she retired.
She is preceded in death by her father Harold B. and mother Hallie Stalnaker,her first husband Robert Seay Hillegeist,her second husband,Leonard Frazier, her siblings,Helen, Beatrice,Delsie and Bobby.She is survived by her sons,Robert Wayne Hillegeist and James Hillegeist,their wives,Carolyn and Michyl and stepdaughter Monette Davis and her husband Mike,5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday,May 24,2019 at the First Baptist Church with Rev.Randy Samuels officiating.Interment will follow at Sinton Cemetery.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc. 120 S.McCall Sinton,Texas 78387 361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 24, 2019