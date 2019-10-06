|
|
Maudine Causey
Corpus Christi - Maudine Causey, 89, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019. She was born March 28, 1930 in Brazos, Texas to William Noel and Belle Seale.
She married her husband of 65 years, Alvah Edward Causey, on November 10, 1950. Maudine worked in the banking industry at Gulfway Bank and retired from Frost Bank. She was a devout Southern Baptist and worshiped at Brighton Park Baptist Church.
Maudine is survived by her three sons Rick (Pamela Bain) Causey, Paul Causey, and Don (Nancy) Causey; four grandchildren Brooke (Jaime) Vegas, Joshua (ZaiRa) Causey, Ryan Causey, Andrew Causey and two great-grandchildren, Sullivan Reed Vegas and Sloane Vegas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019