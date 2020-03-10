|
|
Mauro Mario Vela Jr.
Mauro Mario Vela Jr. was born on June 3, 1939 to Mauro Vela and Katie De La Pena Vela. He was received by our dear Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after battling Parkinson's Disease for many years. He is survived by his loving, devoted and caring wife, Deanna Lamar Vela of 54 years; daughters Christine Viera and husband, Jaime; Katie Vela Garza and husband, Gilbert; five grandchildren, Roger Garrek Saenz, Kirsten Viktoria Saenz Cano and husband Freddy Cano; Gilbert Mario Garza, Samantha Anysse Garza, and Madisson Rylee Garza. He was also blessed with three beautiful great grandchildren, Avianna, Audrey, and Avery Cano; brothers, Dr. Robert Vela and wife, Janie; Dr. Rene Vela and wife, Veronica; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mario loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Anyone who knew him knew he was a very hard working man and his family will be forever grateful for the wonderful life experiences he provided to them. His advice and encouragement to become educated productive adults is what his family will always remember him by. He always said, "Get your education because that is something no one can take away from you." Mario also loved to dance and listen to Tejano music.
Mario was a lifelong rancher, educator, and business owner. He grew up on a dairy farm where he milked cows before and after school. He also worked the cotton and watermelon fields owned by his parents. He graduated from Benavides High School in 1958 and immediately enrolled in Texas A & I University in Kingsville where he earned his bachelor's degree in education, Masters degree in Administration and his Superintendant Certification. He began his teaching career in Hebbronville where he taught for 25 years. For the following ten years, he was an administrator for Realitos Elementary School, Ramirez CSD, and Benavides ISD. He was very dedicated to his profession and was an advocate for all children. He always wanted for the students of his small community to have similar opportunities and experiences as other students from larger communities. As a result he was successful in attaining educational grants for the students of his community in which students benefited.
Alongside his educational career, Mario was a cattle rancher and small business owner. He enjoyed spending time out in the ranch having a beer or two with his buddies after a long days work. Many weekends were spent out on the ranch with his family bar-b-queing and him telling stories about his life experiences.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mauro Vela and Katie De La Pena Vela; brothers Dr. Jose Julio Vela and Omar Ocampo Vela; his in-laws, Jesus and Zoveida Ramos and Brother-in-law, Jesus Ramos Jr.
Katie and Christine would like to thank their mom for taking such wonderful care of their father. The family would also like to thank the Garzas from NSCL and all the nurses and therapists who were involved in his care throughout the years. Doris, Irene, Evelyn, Lolo, Gina and Jan were exceptional. They always went above and beyond to take care of his medical needs. Dr. William Ondo of Houston Methodist and Dr. Munson and Staff from Corpus Christi are also much appreciated.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Realitos, Texas. Interment will follow at the Realitos Cemetery in Realitos, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020