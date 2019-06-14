|
|
Max Boyd Oliver
Portland - Max Oliver, 83, of Portland, Texas passed away June 12, 2019.
Max was born August 10, 1935 in Vernon, Texas to A.B. and Florence Oliver. He met Nancy Barber in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma where they married on August 27, 1954.
Max is preceded in death by his parents, sister Martha Fleming, daughter-in-law Susan Oliver, and grandson Matthew Roberts.
He is survived by sons Mark and wife Denise, David and wife Carol, Darin and wife Patricia, and daughter Susan Urban and husband Steve. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Max also dearly loved his North Bay Church of Christ family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 15th, at the North Bay Church of Christ, 1501 Denver Street, Portland, Texas.
Donations in honor of Max can be made to the Christian Relief Fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 14, 2019