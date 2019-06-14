Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
the North Bay Church of Christ
1501 Denver Street
Portland, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Boyd Oliver


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Max Boyd Oliver Obituary
Max Boyd Oliver

Portland - Max Oliver, 83, of Portland, Texas passed away June 12, 2019.

Max was born August 10, 1935 in Vernon, Texas to A.B. and Florence Oliver. He met Nancy Barber in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma where they married on August 27, 1954.

Max is preceded in death by his parents, sister Martha Fleming, daughter-in-law Susan Oliver, and grandson Matthew Roberts.

He is survived by sons Mark and wife Denise, David and wife Carol, Darin and wife Patricia, and daughter Susan Urban and husband Steve. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Max also dearly loved his North Bay Church of Christ family.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 15th, at the North Bay Church of Christ, 1501 Denver Street, Portland, Texas.

Donations in honor of Max can be made to the Christian Relief Fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now