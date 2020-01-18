|
|
Max John Luther, III
Corpus Christi - MAX JOHN LUTHER, III, age 91, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1928 to Max J. Luther, Jr. and Margaret Wolken Luther in Freeport, Texas.
He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Corpus Christi High School. He went to the University of Texas after high school where he graduated with a bachelor of arts and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He ultimately earned his Jurisprudence Doctorate in 1957 from the University of Texas School of Law.
Before law school, He served in the Korean War as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Captain, and served as aide de comp to General Earl Rutter during that conflict.
Max was an assistant district attorney for several years in Nueces County, and began private practice as a civil attorney in Corpus Christi in 1962. He practiced civil law with a general practice and helped many people for over 50 years with their legal problems. He eventually retired in 2010.
During his lifetime, Max was a member of the vestry of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and was a layreader for many years. He was also an avid sailor and deep-sea fisherman, spending many hours trying to hook that next fish.
Max married Maxine Jenkins Luther in 1955, and they moved back to Corpus Christi in 1957. Max and Maxine were loving parents of two children, son Robert Bruce Luther and daughter Margaret Sherrill Luther.
Maxine passed away in 1995 after a long illness. Max eventually married the love of his life, Clara Jean Radlet, in 1996. The Luther and Radlet family were a fortunate extended family. Max is survived by his wife Jean Radlet Luther; daughter Sherrill Luther and husband Gary Snook, M.D. of Salt Lake City, Utah; son Bob Luther and husband, Clinton Phillips of Austin, Texas; grandson Max Pitcairn and wife, Katherine of Austin; brother in law R. E. Jenkins, D.D.S. and wife Carlene of Austin; nephews Robert Jenkins of Central Texas; Nephew Michael Jenkins and wife Diana of Houston, Texas; step sons William Radlet of Corpus Christi, step daughter Susan Wilson of Beeville, step sons Paul Radlet and Daniel Radlet of San Antonio, grandchildren Augusta Lowe of Austin, Mia Kang of Connecticut, Sheena Kang of New York; Wade Radlet, Brynn Radlet, Nicholas Radlet, Nathan Radlet and Emma Radlet of San Antonio.
A service to celebrate the life of Max J. Luther, III will commence at 2 o'clock pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reception immediately thereafter at the church.
Donations to help out persons in need are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020