Max Maughan
1932 - 2020
Max Maughan

Corpus Christi - Max Maughan, 87, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born November 29, 1932. He graduated from Flour Bluff High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Koch Refinery.

Max was a Mason and past worshipful Master of Independence Lodge #1337 and Loma Alto Lodge #544. He was past Potentate and Treasurer of Al Amin Shrine.

He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; parents, George and Myrtle; brothers, James, Verl, G.C., George, Jr., Vernon and Paul; sister, Nannie; son, Randy and grandson, Chris.

He is survived by sons, Donnie, Doug (Suzanne) and Rich (Barbara); daughter, Bari (Mark); step-daughters, Donna (David) Rose and Helen (Rodger) Olson; 16 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids and 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM with service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Al Amin Shrine Temple, 2001 Suntide Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78409.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memory Gardens
AUG
5
Service
02:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
