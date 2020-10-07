Dr. Maximiliano Herrera



Dr. Maximiliano Herrera has silently closed the door of life and departed from us on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Dr. Herrera was born in Puebla, Mexico to Maximiliano and Rose Herrera on January 10, 1942. Our lives will be empty in the areas that he had brightened for us. Sorrow fills our hearts in this sad moment, a sorrow that is deep and personal.



Albert Einstein said, "The value of a man should be seen in what he gives and not in what he is able to receive." Dr. Herrera was a man who gave. He gave much to his work, to his patients, and to his coworkers. Here was a life that demands notice... a life that exemplified compassion…a life that inspired emulation…a life that burned so that others' paths were lit. Dr. Herrera attended medical school at Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon Medical School. He then served our country in the United States Army and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



Dr. Maximiliano Herrera joined the Christus Spohn Memorial Quick Care Clinic in 2018 as a Primary Care Clinic Provider and Supervising MD for several of our Advance Nurse Practitioners. Dr. Herrera was a compassionate and knowledgeable Physician. He willingly accepted to care for our indigent population, especially those that do not have any recourse for medical services.



Dr. Herrera did not limit his work to just the "paying patients" - he was a doctor for all.



Dr. Herrera was living proof of how fine a person can be. He was a good doctor to the people in his charge, a kind and generous co-worker, a devoted father to his two sons, Maximiliano and Mario, and a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren. He was also a good friend to many and a great colleague. The character of the life he lived might be summed up in a few words: he was sincere, he was earnest, he was compassionate, he was generous.



As Supervising MD, he led his Nurse practitioners in such a way that he exemplified compassionate care. Dr. Herrera is remembered as one who not only was cheerful in himself but who gave much cheerfulness to others. He had a beautiful smile, a wonderful sense of humor and a gentle demeanor. Dr. Herrera was bright, logical, and systematic in his thinking. He was always willing to share his ideas and information. He was passionate about his "fur babies" and treated them like "royalty." He was a splendid person of great intellect and big heart. By his death all the people who knew him will miss a highly compassionate, giving individual with a rare friendliness and charm of personality. Dr. Herrera was a genuinely warm and a wonderful individual— he will be greatly missed.



Dr. Herrera is preceded in death by his parents, Maximiliano and Rose Herrera. Left to cherish his memories are his partner, Ivonne Blandon; children, Maximiliano Garza Herrera and Mario Garza Herrera; grandchildren, Maximiliano S. Herrera, Isabella Herrera, Amaya Herrera, and Ixchel Herrera.



Our sorrow is lessened only slightly with the comforting thought that we had the privilege to know him. Godspeed, Dr. Herrera....may the Almighty cradle you in His arms and may you Rest in Peace. Services were entrusted to All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service of Ingleside, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store