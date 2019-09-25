|
Maximiliano Luna Roque
Corpus Christi - Maximiliano Luna Roque passed away on September 21, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on October 12, 1928 to Dionicio and Maria Roque. He will be dearly missed.
Maximiliano was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was employed at Reynolds Metals Co for 30 years. He will be remembered for his kind heart, loving ways and storytelling about his life. He was an amazing role model to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren especially with his great work ethic. Maximiliano had a passion for remaining busy and truly believed in working hard for what you have. He enjoyed making others happy and always made people laugh. He also enjoyed being outdoors and cooking for his family at family outings.
Maximiliano is reunited with his parents; siblings, Felix and Thomas Roque, Romana Dominguez; and his son in law, Jesse Moreno.
He leaves his loving memories to his beloved spouse of 49 years, Maria G. Roque; children, Mary Moreno, Valdemar Roque, Marina Elizondo (Emilio), Rene Roque (Irma), Rafaela Linn (Chuck); twenty grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Cage Mills Funeral Directors on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 25, 2019